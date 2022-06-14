Millennium Post
PM to preside over Chief Secy's conference on June 16-17

BY Agencies13 Jun 2022 8:13 PM GMT

Dharamshala (HP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over a national conference of chief secretaries of states and union territories here on June 16 and 17, a BJP spokesperson said on Monday. Modi will also participate in a roadshow, he said.

