PM to preside over Chief Secy's conference on June 16-17
Dharamshala (HP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over a national conference of chief secretaries of states and union territories here on June 16 and 17, a BJP spokesperson said on Monday. Modi will also participate in a roadshow, he said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Non receipt of wages: Workers of 10 tea estates stage stir in...13 Jun 2022 8:27 PM GMT
Prophet row: Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma13 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
Bengal govt extends summer vacation in schools till June 2613 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
'Over 200 held, 42 FIRs filed, situation in violent areas of Bengal...13 Jun 2022 8:24 PM GMT
Hate speeches force demographic shift: HC13 Jun 2022 8:17 PM GMT