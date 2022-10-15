PM to chair CSIR Society meet today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society here on Saturday.



During a press conference here, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said this is the third year of the CSIR Society and the meeting is of special significance as it marks 80 years of the establishment of the council.

About the agenda of the meeting, Singh said a presentation about the various activities of the CSIR would be made before the prime minister and his suggestions would be sought on the way forward.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, 13 union secretaries, including all secretaries of science-based ministries, would participate in the meeting.

The CMDs of four public sector undertakings -- NTPC, BHEL, GAIL and HAL -- three industry leaders and 12 academia and scientific community members would also attend the meeting.