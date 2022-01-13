PM Modi wishes Mexican president speedy recovery from Covid

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Mexico's president Andr s Manuel L pez Obrador who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mexican president announced on Monday he has contracted COVID-19 a second time.

President Obrador wrote that he tested positive, after he had sounded hoarse at a morning news briefing. He contracted COVID-19 and recovered from it the first time in early 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wished a speedy recovery to the Mexican president in Spanish.