PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 3,650 cr in Himachal on October 5

Shimla: Built-in record five-year times Rs 1,470 cr AIIMs, Bilaspur among Rs 3,650 cr projects awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Himachal Pradesh on October 5—a day coinciding with Dussehra festival celebrations in the poll-bound state.



BJP national President JP Nadda, who is already here for the past two days said Himachal Pradesh was all set to give a grand welcome to Prime minister Narendra Modi for his liberal help to the state and also his close connection with the people.

Nadda held a series of meetings with BJP leaders apart from his meeting with the district unit of BJP at Bilaspur—his hometown.

A PMO release on the day confirmed that the Prime Minister, apart from launching mega projects in the state, will visit historic Kullu Dussehra, which also begins on October 5.

This will be the first time when any Prime Minister will be attending the Dussehra which holds great importance in the lives of the people in Kullu.

Nadda appealed to all the BJP members to make the upcoming Prime minister Narendra Modi rally a success in Bilaspur on October 5.

It is an honour for Himachal that prime minister Narendra Modi is coming to his second home, the Prime minister will be giving Himachal AIIMS which is a privilege for our state and later the rally to be held will be historical.

According to a statement issued by the PMO on Monday, Modi will inaugurate AIIMS in Bilaspur on October 5 at 11.30 am. The foundation stone of this AIIMS was laid by PM Modi in 2017.

The PMO said that the Bilaspur AIIMS has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1,470 crore. It will have 18 specialty and 17 super specialty departments, 18 state-of-the-art surgical rooms, and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds. The hospital is spread over an area of 247 acres and will have round-the-clock treatment facilities.

Among the projects that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for is the four-lane of 31-km-long National Highway between Pinjore and Nalagarh. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a medical park in Nalagarh. It will be constructed at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

The PMO said that these schemes will create huge employment opportunities in the region.

After this, he will also address a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several schemes at the local Luhnu Ground.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the International Kullu Dussehra celebrations. It will be organized from October 5 to 11.

State President Suresh Kashyap, held a meeting at Bilaspur which was also attended by the chief minister Jairam Thakur, union minister Anurag Thakur, National vice President Saudan Singh, State in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, district president Swadesh Thakur and Randhir Sharma.

Kashyap said that there is a lot of enthusiasm in the workers to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is coming to Himachal. He is a crowd-puller and has his own charisma.