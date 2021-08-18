PM Modi to launch projects in Somnath on Aug 20

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat on August 20 via video conferencing.

The PMO said in a statement on Wednesday that the projects to be inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre and reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple during the event.

The Somnath Promenade has been developed under PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme at a total cost of over Rs 47 crore.

The Somnath Exhibition Centre, developed on the premises of 'Tourist Facilitation Centre', displays the exhibits from dismantled parts of the old Somnath temple and its sculptures

having Nagar style temple architecture of old

Somnath.