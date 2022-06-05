PM Modi to inaugurate Iconic Week Celebrations of Finance, Corporate Affairs ministries
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Iconic Week Celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on June 6.
The PMO noted in a statement that this week is being celebrated as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM) from June 6 to 11.
Modi will launch the national portal for credit-linked government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal. It is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes, the PMO said, adding that it's a first of its kind platform which directly connects beneficiaries to lenders.
The main purpose of the Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.
The PMO said Modi will also inaugurate a digital exhibition which traces the journey of the two ministries over the past eight years, and release special series of ?1, ?2, ?5, ?10 and ?20 coins.
These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to the visually impaired persons.
The programme will also be organised simultaneously at 75 locations across the country, and each location will be connected through virtual mode with the main venue, it said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam from June 8-105 Jun 2022 12:12 PM GMT
Ranji Trophy QF: Saha-less Bengal hold pole position against Jharkhand5 Jun 2022 12:10 PM GMT
Boris Johnson's future as UK PM hangs in balance over partygate5 Jun 2022 12:09 PM GMT
Rijiju claims AAP insulting officials working in tribal affairs...5 Jun 2022 12:05 PM GMT
Rate of rape came down in many states after Modi govt's emphasis on...5 Jun 2022 12:03 PM GMT