PM Modi stresses on vaccination and following Covid-19 protocols

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted his Council of Ministers to work towards creating such an atmosphere in the country wherein everyone follows COVID-19 protocols diligently and takes vaccine to stop the third wave of the pandemic.



Underlining that the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet, Modi told the ministers that vaccination should be done on a war footing.

Chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, he asked them to ensure that the projects for which they have laid the foundations are completed and inaugurated by them.

He also asked them keep track of the projects and ensure these are not delayed, sources said.

The prime minister sought suggestions from the ministers on how to expedite economic growth of the country post pandemic.

He urged them to work on mission mode in their respective ministries.

Talking about the upcoming Parliament session, Modi asked his ministerial colleagues to prepare themselves with facts and figures to counter any changes made by the opposition, sources said.

During the meeting which lasted nearly five hours, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul made a presentation on the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi stressed that people have to remain vigilant to contain the spread of the virus, sources said. The prime minister said such an atmosphere should be created that all remain vigilant while strictly following COVID-19 protocols and get vaccinated so that there wouldn't be any third wave, sources said.

He suggested the ministers to follow COVID-19 protocols and wear masks while visiting their constituencies.

Modi also said several "myths" were created during the pandemic and that these should be countered.