PM Modi praises Haryana CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday received pat on the back from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The Prime Minister, while addressing a programme organised on the occasion of the inauguration of the newly constructed Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute located in the Badsa area of Jhajjar district on Thursday through video conferencing, praised Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Addressing the participants he said, "I have had the opportunity to work for a long time in Haryana and I have observed the work of many governments closely, but Haryana has got an extremely honest government under the leadership of Manohar Lal in the past many decades."

While inaugurating the Vishram Sadan through video conferencing, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi praised the efficient working style of Khattar and said that the present State Government only thinks for the betterment of the state.

"If we evaluate the development of Haryana, then we can see that the State has got the best and most constructive government of the last five decades," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister, while praising the leadership ability of the Chief Minister, said that he has known Khattar for a long time, but after becoming the Chief Minister he has outshone himself.

The way the Haryana government is doing innovative work under his leadership, that style of work is also adopted by the central government and today Haryana has become a source of inspiration for other states, added Modi.

The Prime Minister congratulated Khattar and his team for the way they are working and hoped that it will certainly prove to be a milestone in the foundation of a prosperous future for Haryana. Proudly, he said that today Haryana is becoming a force for the bright future of the country under the dynamic leadership of Khattar.

After receiving the energetic inspiration of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the CM thanked the Prime Minister with folded hands.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government will live up to the trust and expectations shown by Central Government and the Prime Minister and whatever responsibility would be given to Haryana will be fulfilled.