PM Modi interacts with Class 12 students

New Delhi: In a surprise interaction with Class 12 students and their parents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked them to utilise their time in a productive and creative manner following the cancellation of their exams and said they should never feel stressed about any examination.



Joining the online interaction organised by the Education Ministry, Modi asked them how they are feeling following the cancellation of the board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and what are they planning to do now.

The prime minister asked the students whether they will watch IPL, Champion's League, or wait for the Olympics. In his over half an hour long interaction with students, the PM also told them that they should always remember the mantra of 'health is wealth' and enquired what do they do to remain physically fit. Several students shared their experiences with the prime minister about how the announcement brought relief to them and ended a long spell of uncertainty.

Hiteshwar Sharma, a Class 12 student from Panchkula, said, "The pressure on us was just increasing everyday. I was preparing to be among the toppers but I feel what is studied is never wasted." PM asked him about the sector of his residence and informed that he too stayed in the locality for a very long time.

When the PM asked the students about whether the cancellation of exams created a vacuum for them as till morning of June 1, they must be busy studying and making time tables, a student from Guwahati said, "Sir, you have said before that exams should be celebrated as a festival. So, there was no fear in my mind for examinations. Though circumstances outsides were not good but I had faith that a wise decision will be taken."

Another student, Nandan Hegde, said he had studied a lot for the exams and was completely prepared but I understand that these are not the "last exams" of my life.

A student from Solan in Himachal Pradesh thanked the PM for cancelling the exams in the midst of the pandemic and hailed it as a good decision. One of the students lamented that some people are not following the COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks, maintaining social distance, etc. She also elaborated on the awareness activities organized by her in her locality.

Modi told the students that the decision to cancel exams was taken in their interest.