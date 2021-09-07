PM launches key edu initiatives, including sign language dictionary

New Delhi: The teaching-learning process has to be constantly redefined and redesigned to make the education sector in the country world-class, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.



Noting that the transformations being undertaken in the education sector are not just policy-based but also participation-based, the prime minister launched several initiatives in the education sector which, he said, will play an important role in shaping India's future.

Addressing the inaugural conclave of 'ShikshakParv' through video-conferencing, he expressed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready.

"We have to constantly redefine and redesign our teaching-learning process in order to make our education sector world-class. In this rapidly changing era, our teachers also have to learn about new systems and techniques rapidly. The country is preparing its teachers for these changes," he said in his address.

"If we are in the midst of a transformation period, fortunately, we also have modern and futuristic new National Education Policy. These transformations in the education sector are not just policy-based but also participation-based, he added.

Prime Minister Modi praised the contribution of academicians, experts and teachers at every stage in the formulation of the National Education Policy and its implementation. He urged everyone to take this participation to a new level and also to involve society in it.

"During COVID, we have all witnessed capabilities of our education sector. There were a lot of challenges, but you solved all challenges swiftly. Online classes, group video calls, online exams - such terms weren't heard by many earlier," he added.

Modi launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning)and Talking Books (audio books for the visually impaired).

He also unveiled the School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development.

"Today, on the occasion of ShikshakParv, many new schemes have been started. These initiatives are also important because the country is currently celebrating the 'AmritMahotsav' (75th anniversary) of independence and for making new resolutions on how India will be after 100 years of independence," the prime minister said.

"For the development of any nation, education needs to be both equitable and inclusive. That is why the country is including talking books and audio books as part of education. Based on UDL, an Indian sign language

dictionary has been developed," he said.

People's participation has been a key aspect of the government's decision-making in the seven years, he said and cited programmes like 'Swachh Bharat' and move to boost digital transactions among the poor to assert that such kinds of

work could not have been imagined otherwise.

"When the society does something together, then the desired results must be met. Public participation is again becoming the national character of India. In the last six-seven years, due to the power of public participation, such things have been done in India, which no one could have imagined, he said.

The theme of the Shikshak Parv-2021' is Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India.