PM does not believe in distributing 'revdi' but empowering people: Nadda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always believed in empowering people and not distributing "revdi", BJP president J P Nadda said on Tuesday, asserting that he has effected a paradigm shift in politics with his governance style. Speaking at an event on the book "Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery", Nadda cited a host of welfare programmes launched by the Modi government since 2014 and said they have benefited society.



"Not distributing freebies but true empowerment has always been his goal. He has always spoken of empowerment," the BJP president said, referring to schemes like Swachhta Abhiyan for cleanliness, the Ujjwala scheme for giving cooking gas cylinders to the poor and Ayushman Bharat for health insurance. Modi had recently triggered a debate by slamming some political parties for promoting "revdi culture", a metaphor for freebies, saying it will harm development.