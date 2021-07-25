Plea against Ramdev for remarks against allopathy to be heard today

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday a plea by seven doctors' associations against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly spreading misinformation by his statements against allopathy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The matter will be heard by Justice C Hari Shankar who had earlier asked the counsel for the associations to place on record the videos pertaining to the alleged misinformation.

The associations before court are three Resident Doctors' Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneshwar, Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP); Resident Doctors' Association, LalaLajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut and Telangana Junior Doctors' Association, Hyderabad.

They alleged that Ramdev was misleading and misrepresenting to the public at large that allopathy was responsible for the deaths of several people infected by COVID-19, and insinuating that allopathic doctors were causing deaths of the patients.