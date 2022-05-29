'Plan to make Waze approver in Deshmukh case unfortunate'
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday said the effort of the Central Bureau of Investigation to get dismissed policeman Sachin Waze to turn approver in the Anil Deshmukh corruption case was unfortunate.
Waze is the main accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, the party's state unit spokesperson Sachin Sawant reminded.
"Is this conduct appropriate for a national investigating agency? The CBI's role in the Anil Deshmukh case has been questionable. The Rs 100 crore bribery allegation against Deshmukh has no evidence," Sawant claimed.
He said political pressure on Central probe agencies will have far reaching impact on law and justice delivery.
Deshmukh, state home minister at the time, was accused by then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh of misusing his position to extort money from bars.
