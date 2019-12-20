Pinaka missile test-fired off Odisha coast
Bhubaneswar: Indigenously developed Pinaka missile was successfully test fired off Odisha coast on Friday.
The missile developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was test fired from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off Odisha coast, said defence sources.
The Pinaka, which is capable of striking up to range of 75 kilometres, is an Artillery Missile System capable of striking into enemy territory with high precision.
A similar test of the Pinaka missile system was conducted from the defence base on Thursday.
The Pinaka MK-II Rocket is modified as a missile by integrating with the Navigation, Control and Guidance System to improve the end accuracy and enhance the range.
The Navigation system of the missile is also aided by the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).
