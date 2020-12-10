People emotionally connected to farmers' stir to save democracy: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the farmers' stir was also a movement to restore democratic values and that people are "emotionally connected" with it to "save" democracy.

Yadav's party has been backing the farmers' stir against three new agri laws.

"The farmers' agitation is also a movement to restore the democratic values of India. There should be participation of general public in all decisions of the government...To save democracy, every citizen of the country is also becoming emotionally connected with the farmers' agitation," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Yadav was on Monday detained by the police after party workers led by him broke through a security cordon to sit on a dharna in the heart of the city in support of agitating farmers.

A case was later registered at Gautam Palli police station against Yadav and other SP workers for breach of peace and under the Epidemic Diseases Act in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.