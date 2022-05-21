Pb cops on alert ahead of Ghallughara week

chandigarh: In order to ensure peace and communal harmony in the border state, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab VK Bhawra on Saturday chaired two high-level meetings to review law & order and the crime situation in Amritsar and Jalandhar Commissionerates, Border Range, and Jalandhar Range. The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla and IGP Intelligence Jatinder Singh Aulakh.



The first meeting was held at police lines Amritsar, which was attended by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Arun Pal Singh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Border Range Mohinish Chawla, and SSPs of Border Range. The second meeting was held in Jalandhar in the presence of Special DGP PAP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, CP Jalandhar Gurpreet Singh Toor, DIG Jalandhar Range S Boopathi, and SSPs of Jalandhar Range.

DGP VK Bhawra, while addressing these meetings, emphasized that action against terrorism, gangsters and drugs should be assigned the highest priority and intensified.

He also asked officers to remain extra alert in view of the forthcoming Ghallughara week to avert any untoward incident.

While directing CPs/SSPs to maintain public order, he also ordered them to take stern action against those trying to disturb the peace and communal harmony in the state.

After the briefing with senior officers, the DGP had expressed satisfaction that Punjab police has been doing a great job on the counter-terrorism front and various modules have already been busted in the state with the arrest of people involved in this crime.

He also gave clear instructions to officers not to let anyone disturb the peace and communal harmony in the state. If any person is found indulging in any violent activity, he should be dealt with firmly as per law of the land.

DGP VK Bhawra also cautioned the people of Punjab to immediately report to the police if they find any suspicious thing lying abandoned.