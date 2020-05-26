Paytm sends 4,000 masks for frontline COVID-19 workers in Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has praised leading digital payments and financial services company, Paytm for sending across 4,000 masks for its workforce engaged in the fight against COVID-19.
The state health ministry has tweeted from its official handle to appreciate this gesture, a company release said on Tuesday.
Paytm, has been contributing face masks and hygiene products across the country to ensure the safety of frontline workers fighting COVID-19.
The company is in the process of sending out 4 lakh masks and 10 lakh hygiene products to government offices, Army, CRPF, Police, municipal bodies, district magistrates and hospitals.
These authorities would distribute among personnel working in the frontline to help control the pandemic, it said.
Apart from Madhya Pradesh Ministry of Health, Hyderabad Police, CRPF Jammu, Delhi Traffic Police, CM of Karnataka, and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation among others have also tweeted from their official handles to thank Paytm for its efforts.
The company is aiming to deliver supplies to many other states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, and Goa in the coming days.
Paytm has also launched a host of initiatives to fight against novel coronavirus. It has revamped its app's user interface (UI) with 'Stay at Home Essential Payments'.
Also, under the 'Feed My City' initiative, Paytm is providing meals to daily wage earners in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Noida (Uttar Pradesh) in association with KVN Foundation, it added.
