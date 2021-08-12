Parl passes Bill to restore states' power on OBC list

New Delhi: A constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their own OBC lists was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, with the opposition and treasury benches joining hands in the Rajya Sabha to approve the legislation.



The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha, a day before.Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said the bill will help restore the powers of states to have their own lists of OBCs which was negated by the Supreme Court.

The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, with 187 members voting in its favour, and no one opposing it. Some amendments moved by the opposition were negated.

The Rajya Sabha, which has been witnessing a logjam over issues such as Pegasus and farm laws, on Wednesday discussed the bill for about five hours as members from both treasury as well as opposition benches participated in it.

Kumar said the legislation will help 671 communities, almost one-fifth of the total OBCs in the country, get reservation in jobs and educational institutions.

The 102nd Constitution Amendment Act of 2018 inserted articles 338B, which deals with the structure, duties and powers of the National Commission for Backward Classes, and 342A that deals with the powers of the president to notify a particular caste as Socially and Educationally Backward Communities (SEBCs) and the power of Parliament to change the list. Article 366 (26C) defines SEBCs.

The Supreme Court had dismissed the Centre's plea seeking a review of its May 5 majority verdict that held that the 102nd Constitution amendment took away the states' power to notify SEBCs for the grant of quota in jobs and admissions.

During the discussion held in an amicable atmosphere, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the legislation would benefit 65 per cent people in the country. Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP, he said the debate on the bill had deviated from the subject and it was limited to criticising the Congress.