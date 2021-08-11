Parl nod for Bills on Homoeopathy and Indian System of Medicine

New Delhi: Parliament passed the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021, after the Rajya Sabha gave its approval on Wednesday.



The two Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Amid sloganeering and protest by opposition parties, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the NDA government had the mandate to pass legislations and it was doing so.

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had moved the two Bills in the Rajya Sabha which were passed by voice votes after brief discussions.

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021, proposes to amend the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020 to provide a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to repeal the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 and help make available the Indian system of medicine professionals across the country.