Owaisi demands Nupur Sharma's arrest, says she will projected as a 'big leader'

Hyderabad: Chief of AIMIM (All-India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded that suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma be arrested for her controversial remarks on prophet Mohammad, and said she would be projected as a "big leader" and it is also possible she may also be made the Delhi Chief Ministerial candidate in the coming months.



"BJP is protecting Nupur Sharma. We are demanding the BJP and the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), but he doesn't speak. We tell the Prime Minister to arrest her. We demand action against her and her arrest as per law," the Hyderabad MP said, addressing a public meeting organised by United Action Forum here on Saturday.

He further said, "I know that after six-seven months Nupur Sharma will be projected as a very big leader. It is also possible that she will be made the Delhi Chief Minister candidate. This is the reality of our country. The more you abuse Muslims, higher the post you get."

Owaisi said a complaint was given and an FIR was registered in Hyderabad against Nupur Sharma.

"We would like to tell our (Hyderabad) Police Commissioner and the Chief Minister of this State (Telangana) to send police to Delhi and bring "Mohtarma". Do something. What will happen only with an FIR? At least say that you will be going (to Delhi). You should bring her (Nupur Sharma)," Owaisi demanded.

Owaisi said if someone says anything against Prime Minister Modi, (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath, (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee, it is immediate jail (one is arrested).

On the protests by youngsters against the Centre's Agnipath' scheme in several parts of the country, Owaisi said youngsters were protesting against the alleged wrong decision of Modi.

"I want to ask the Prime Minister and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister...they (youngsters) came on the streets due to Modi's wrong decision. How many (protesters') homes will you demolish with bulldozers? We don't want you to demolish anyone's home," Owaisi said.

Attacking the BJP-led Central government over the Agnipath' scheme, Owaisi on Sunday tweeted: " Modi government is playing with Nation's security, deceived lakhs of youth who wanted to join the Honourable profession to serve the country."

In another tweet, Owaisi said: "Modi's Minister @kishanreddybjp says #Agniveers will be trained as drivers, dhobis etc Serving in army is a prestigious profession with no parallel. These men are willing to kill or get killed for India. If they wanted to be drivers, etc why would they spend 4 years in army?"

"It's clear that BJP sees Agniveers as nothing but chowkidaars on hire. @pmoindia is playing with India's security and destroying the future of youth," Owaisi said in another tweet.

On the bulldozer demolition drive carried out by the Uttar Pradesh government against alleged rioters, Owaisi said in Prayagraj, Afreen Fatima's (activist) house was demolished, which was in her mother's name.

"Why did you demolish? Because her father organised a protest. That's why it was demolished. Court will decide if he organised it or not", Owaisi added.



