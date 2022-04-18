Over 3 lakh teleconsultations done in a day at AB-HWCs

New Delhi: More than three lakh teleconsultations were done in a day at Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) on Saturday, the Union health ministry said. This is the highest number of teleconsultations ever done at AB-HWCs in a single day, surpassing its earlier record of 1.8 lakh teleconsultations, it said.

This was achieved on the day when the centres were celebrating their fourth anniversary under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the ministry said.

The teleconsultations are carried out by AB-HWCs on the e-Sanjeevani platform.

Under this doctor-to-doctor teleconsultation system, on one end, there is a specialist doctor sitting at a district hospital or at a medical college hospital and on the other, is a general doctor or community health officer along with a patient, the ministry said in a statement. This assures specialist consultation for continued care, minimising travel of patients, and reducing cost and potential hardship.

The community health officer at a sub health centre-health and wellness centre (SHC-HWC) or a medical officer at a primary health centre health and wellness centre (PHC-HWC) leverage the teleconsultation to seek guidance of specialists, the statement said.

The specialist can be based in district hospitals, medical colleges and even in at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to render comprehensive care for a patient.

The Union minister's constant encouragement and support to states and union territories for teleconsultations has been a strong motivation for them to achieve this formidable record, the statement said. During the fourth anniversary celebrations, the minister had interacted with patients, specialists in AIIMS and community health officers at AB-HWCs for seeking their opinion on teleconsultations,

it said.