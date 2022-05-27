'Over 27 cr migrant workers registered on portal'

New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that approximately 27.45 crore unorganised labourers or migrant workers have been registered on a portal developed in consultation with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) on the basis of information given by states.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Central Government, told a bench comprising Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna that a portal has been developed in consultation with the NIC for registration of workers.

"She has stated at the Bar that approximately 27.45 crore are registered in the portal on the basis of the information given by respective states concerned. How the Central Government and states concerned are going to take advantage and/or the benefit of the registration of the unorganised labourers/migrant workers to protect the interest of unorganised labourers/migrant workers?

"One of the object and purpose of the registration is to ensure that the benevolent schemes which are declared by the Government/Governments reach the unorganised labourers/migrant workers concerned," the apex court noted.

The top court then directed the Central Government to obtain all the required information from States so that a further order can be passed to protect the interest of unorganised labourers and migrant workers.