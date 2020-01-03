Over 10,000 cattle seized at Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya in 2019

Shillong: The Border Security Force has seized over 10,000 cows at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya during the past year, an official said on Thursday.



The BSF also arrested a total of 176 foreigners for entering the country without valid documents in 2019.

"During the year till December 31, the BSF in Meghalaya seized 10,239 cattle heads worth Rs 16.86 crores.

The frequent seizure of cows indicated a phenomenal increase in smuggling attempts along the border during the year," a BSF spokesperson said.

The cattle were mostly transported in trucks with the limbs and snouts of the animals tied, he said.

BSF personnel, in joint operations with the state police, have also recovered 3,665 yaba tablets, a banned narcotic drug, in 2019, the official said.

The BSF also seized Rs 20 lakh in cash, suspected to be parts of hawala transactions, from the zero line during the year, he said.

Fake Indian currency notes with a face-value of Rs 1 lakh were also seized from the possession of a Bangladeshi, he said.