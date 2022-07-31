Our Yuva Shakti is creating history: PM after Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins CWG gold
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning the gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and said he has brought immense pride and glory at a young age.
The 19-year-old weightlifter smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold medal win at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as he added a second yellow metal to India's tally on Sunday.
"Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to @raltejeremy, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well," Modi said in a tweet.
"At a young age he's brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours," the prime minister said.
The 2018 Youth Olympic champion dominated the men's 67kg competition with a total lift of 300kg (140kg+160kg), finishing ahead of Samoa's Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg (127kg +166kg).
Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia took bronze with an effort of 290kg (130kg+160kg).
On Saturday, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bossed the 49kg field as expected to defend her Commonwealth Games title and gave India the first gold medal of the Birmingham edition.
