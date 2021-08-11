Order appointing Commission of Inquiry to look into ED probe stayed

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the order issued by the state government appointing a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to look into any alleged attempt by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to implicate Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channels case, saying a parallel inquiry would "derail the investigation" in the matter.



The Left government's May 7 notification appointing the CoI was stayed by Justice P B Suresh Kumar on a plea by the ED, represented by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, which had contended that the state was "incompetent" to order such an inquiry as the subject matter fell in Central list of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution.

The high court said that in such matters if parallel inquiries are carried out, it would "impede and derail the investigation" in the case and that in turn would benefit the accused.

The SG had also told the high court that since the subject matter of the inquiry relates to probe of offences by agencies authorised and empowered to conduct such investigation, "there cannot be any inquiry into the same by any authority other than the court under whose supervision the investigation was being conducted".

The CoI headed by a former judge of the high court was appointed to inquire into the question whether the contents of a voice clip and a letter stated to have been issued by the accused persons in the gold smuggling case, investigated by the various central agencies, would reveal any conspiracy to falsely implicate the leaders of the political front of the

State, Justice Kumar noted in his interim order.

The high court said the question of conspiracy in a case of this nature has to be examined by the Special Court supervising the investigation.