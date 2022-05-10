Opposing MNS chief's Ayodhya visit for 'insulting north Indians' in Maharashtra: BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Gonda (UP): Opposing Raj Thackeray's proposed next month visit to Ayodhya, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday held a roadshow here and said that it was his "personal protest" against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief for "insulting North Indians", and the saffron party has nothing to do with it.



BJP Kaiserganj MP, who was one of the leaders to participate in Ram temple movement, had earlier warned Thackeray that he will not be allowed to enter the city till he tendered a public apology for "humiliating north Indians".

"I want to clarify that it is my personal protest (against Raj Thackeray) and it has nothing to do with my party (BJP). I am firstly scion of Lord Ram, then North Indian and in the last MP of the BJP," Singh told reporters.

Singh took out a roadshow here from his residence in Vishnoharpur to Nandani Nagar college.

Addressing a meeting later, Singh said he urged people to gather to protest the visit saying, "now insult of North Indians (in Mumbai) will not be tolerated."

''Raj Thackeray is not a 'dabang' (heavyweight) but a 'chuha' (rat). I have support from Marathas. I consider Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as my ideal. Marathas can come, I can give my life to welcome them. My protest is against one person (Raj Thackeray) not entire Marathas", he said.

The MP said he is a follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat' (One India, best India) and 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (Everyone's support and development) initiatives that is why he wanted to ask Thackeray why North Indians are subjected to victimisation in Maharashtra.

He said if Thackeray did not apologies, protests will be staged against his visit to UP, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Earlier, on May 5 in a series of tweets, the MP had also requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not to meet Thackeray till he apologised to the North Indians.

"I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji not to meet Raj Thackeray until he publicly apologises to the North Indians," he had said.

The MP had also said that Thackeray family had no contribution in the temple movement.

"From the movement for Ram temple to its construction only Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and the common man have had a role. The Thackeray family has no role in it," he had said.

Brij Bhushan was also an accused in the case of Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri masjid structure, which was demolished by Kar Sevaks in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

On April 17, Raj Thackeray had announced in Pune that he would visit Ayodhya on June 5 to seek blessings of Lord Ram.

"On June 5, I will go to Ayodhya along with other MNS workers to have darshan of Lord Ram. I appeal to other people also to come to Ayodhya," Thackeray had said in a press conference.

"I have not gone out for a long time", was his reply when asked about the purpose of his visit.