Oppn walks out from UP Assembly over farm laws

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in the state Assembly on Friday that only the "brokers" who had betrayed farmers were unhappy over the new farm laws, prompting a sharp reaction from the Opposition benches who staged a walkout in protest.

The issue had also come up when the House assembled in the morning, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings for an hour in two phases.

After Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary demanded in the House that the issue of the protest against the farm laws be taken up immediately, the chief minister said the "dalaals" (brokers) were worried as now the money is directly going into the accounts of farmers. "People who are indulging in brokerage ('dalaali') by deceiving the farmers are worried over the fact that the money is directly going to their accounts. Today, farmers are getting their receipt on smartphones, he said, adding that the system of brokerage has ceased to exist.

In an attack on the SP whose legislators staged a walkout along with other Opposition parties, Adityanath said, "They do not have the courage to accept the truth and hence they fled. It is surprising that the SP is talking about farmers, youth and women. The anti-land mafia task force has freed 67,000 hectares. Most of the land was grabbed by them (SP) while in power from farmers.

The CM said tthe land freed from mafias is being used in the defence corridor, for the welfare of farmers and cow sheds.

Adityanath claimed that the truth is that the Opposition does not have anything to do with farmers. "Every work is seen by them through the lens of politics and being used for vested political interests, he said.

Later addressing mediapersons outside the Assembly, Chaudhary said "only a broker will recognise another broker".

"They have forgotten parliamentary language and etiquette. They are themselves brokers of Adani and Ambani. The prime minister and the chief minister are brokers of Adani and Ambani. The Opposition is in support of farmers," Chaudhary added. He said farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders against the laws for close to three months now and over 200 of them have died during the course of the agitation.