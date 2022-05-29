'Only success of demonetisation was torpedoing of economy'
New Delhi: The Opposition on Sunday attacked the Centre over demonetisation with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying the only "unfortunate success" of the 2016 move was the "torpedoing" of India's economy.
Gandhi on Twitter tagged the screenshot of a media report which cited Reserve Bank of India's annual report to state that there was a 100 per cent increase in fake Rs 500 notes and 50 per cent increase in counterfeit Rs 2,000 currency notes - both of which were issued after the banning of the old 500 and 1,000 banknotes.
"The only unfortunate success of Demonetisation was the TORPEDOING of India's economy," Gandhi said in the tweet.
TMC leader Derek O'brien also slammed the government over the RBI's findings.
"Namaskar Mr PM @narendramodi, DEMONETIZATION? Remember? And how @MamataOfficial swiftly took you on? How you promised the nation Demo would WIPE OUT ALL COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY. Here's the latest RBI report pointing out the huge increase in counterfeit notes," he said in a tweet.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a dig at the Modi government over the RBI report and said, "One of the benefits of demonetisation being realised." On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes
with a stated purpose to wipe out the black money and stem terrorist funding in the entire country.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Telangana reports 2nd highest GSDP growth rate in 2021-2229 May 2022 7:29 PM GMT
Patnaik announces four BJD candidates for RS polls29 May 2022 7:28 PM GMT
'Centre playing dirty politics; if Bengal's dues not cleared, TMC will ...29 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
L-G to officials: Submit action plan for razing garbage mounds29 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Madrid win Champions League final marred by crowd chaos29 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT