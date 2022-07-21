'Only 397 IAS officers joined Centre on deputation in last 5 years'
New Delhi: Out of 563 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers available for central deputation, only 397 joined the Centre in the last five years, the government said on Thursday.
As many as 124 IAS officers were on offer for central deputation in 2021, 112 in 2020, 127 in 2019, 101 in 2018 and 99 in 2017 (total of 563), Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.
Of these, 71 IAS officers were appointed on central deputation during 2021, 69 in 2020, 101 in 2019, 71 in 2018 and 85 in 2017 (total 397), he said.
A total of 147 IAS officers were repatriated from central deputation during the last five years on various grounds such as to avail benefit of promotion in the parent cadre, personal grounds and administrative grounds, Singh said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Murmu elected India's first tribal Prez21 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
ED questions Sonia Gandhi for nearly 3 hrs, Congress holds protest21 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
2024 won't be a vote for election, but for rejection: Mamata21 July 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Schemes for state will only be named after 'Bangla': Abhishek21 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT
States can't permit non-forest activities on forest land without...21 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT