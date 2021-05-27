Online OPD portal for forces' personnel, ex-servicemen launched

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched an online medical consultation platform to ensure hassle-free health services for armed forces' personnel and veterans. Singh said the online outpatient platform will ensure widespread access to quality health services in remote areas besides reducing the load on the hospitals.

"This is a very important step taken at a very critical time for the health of service personnel," the defence minister said launching the service at a virtual event. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen M MNaravane and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were among those who attended the event.

Referring to the coronavirus crisis, the defence minister said the second wave was not only unpredictable but more dangerous than the first one. He said the armed forces have contributed significantly in the country's efforts to combat the pandemic. Singh said the central government has been constantly monitoring the situation and making efforts to improve the supply of medicines, medical oxygen and other equipment through high-level committees and a group of ministers.

The defence minister also talked about the anti-COVID oral drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by the INMAS, a leading laboratory of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad.