One new COVID-19 case in Andamans
Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported a new coronavirus case, which pushed the tally to 10,057, a health department official said on Tuesday.
The fresh patient has a travel history, he said.
The death toll in the Union Territory remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.
One person recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 9,923, the official said.
The Union Territory now has five active cases.
Altogether 3,40,431 people have been inoculated with both doses of COVID vaccines. At least 23,556 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been immunised and 26,206 senior citizens have so far got the precautionary jab.
At least 13,117 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated, the official said.
The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.45 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the cumulative positivity rate stands at 1.35 per cent, he added.
