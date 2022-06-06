One more juvenile held in Hyderabad rape case

Hyderabad: The city police on Sunday apprehended another juvenile for his alleged involvement in the sensational gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills here, even as Telangana Governor Soundararajan sought a detailed report within two days from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police regarding the case.



With this, the police has nabbed an 18-year-old man and three children in conflict with law (juveniles) in connection with the case. The police are on the lookout for another suspect who is still at large.

One of the teenage boys accused in the incident is alleged to be a son of a leader wielding power.

"In continuation of arrest of three accused earlier one CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) is apprehended by Jubilee Hills police today i.e., on 05-06-2022 and his apprehension was effected in the above case and he is being produced before the Hon'ble Juvenile Court for their safe custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said in a press note.

Of the five accused persons, one adult and three juvenile have been apprehended while efforts are on to catch hold of the remaining accused, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub here on May 28 for a daytime party, was gang-raped by five persons, including three juveniles, police had said on June 3. The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) here, police had said.

A press communication from Soundararajan's press secretary on Sunday said the Governor was deeply anguished over the heinous incident.

"Deeply anguished over this heinous incident, the Hon'ble Governor has ordered for the submission of a detailed report within two days on the issue from the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police," it said.

The K Chandrashekar Rao-led government came under sharp political attack from the opposition BJP and Congress demanding that the TRS dispensation hand over investigation in the case to the CBI to ensure an impartial probe.