One more arrest in Lakhimpur case

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Police here on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and produced him in a court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.



Meanwhile, two people moved applications for surrender at the CJM court.

Senior prosecution officer SP Yadav said they have sought 14-day police custody of Shekhar Bharti and the hearing in this regard will take place on Wednesday.

He was sent to 14-day judicial custody, he said.

With Bharti's arrest, police so far have arrested four people.

Earlier, they had arrested Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, Luvkush and Ashish Pandey in connection with the violence, which claimed eight lives.

According to a report, Shekhar was driving a black Fortuner, which was behind the car that knocked down four farmers. However, police did not confirm anything about Shekhar.

Yadav said Shekhar was produced in the court of the chief judical magistrate.

In another development, two people–Ankit Das and Latif–moved an application for surrender at the court of the chief judicial magistrate.

Ankit Das is stated to be a friend of Ashish and is nephew of the former minister late Akhilesh Das. The Fortuner is said to be owned by him.