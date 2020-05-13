Odisha Teachers' Body Demands Insurance Cover For Matriculation Evaluators
Cuttack: The Odisha Secondary School Teachers Association (OSSTA) on Tuesday demanded Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for teachers assigned to evaluate the answer scripts of this years matriculation examination.
OSSTA secretary Prakash Mohanty said the state government should announce the insurance cover before the resumption of the evaluation process from May 20.
The OSSTA also demanded that the number of evaluation centres be increased. "In order to help the teachers travel to the evaluation centres amid the ongoing lockdown, an evaluation centre should be opened in each of the 314 blocks of the state," Mr. Mohanty said adding that there are only 60 evaluation centres across the state.
(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)
