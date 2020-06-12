Odisha records one more COVID-19 fatality, 112 fresh cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported one more COVID-19 fatality and 112 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, a health department official said on Friday.



The cause of the death was "acute respiratory distress syndrome", he said.

"Regret to report the death of a COVID positive 55- year-old male of Ganjam (district), while under treatment in hospital," the Health and Family Welfare Department said in a statement.

The state also recorded 112 new cases, including 21 disaster response personnel who were engaged in cyclone Amphan restoration work in West Bengal.

Odisha now has a total of 3,498 COVID-19 cases of which 1,131 are active, while 2,354 patients have so far recovered from the disease. COVID-19 has claimed 10 lives in the state so far.

As many as 107 of the fresh cases were reported from quarantine centres for returnees, officials said.