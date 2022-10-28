Odisha logs 44 fresh COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,36,044 on Friday as 44 more people, including four children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.



The death toll remained unchanged at 9,203 as no fresh fatality was recorded. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state now has 319 active cases, while 13,26,469 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 59 in the last 24 hours.