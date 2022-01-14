Odisha logs 10,273 new COVID cases, four more deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday recorded 10,273 new COVID-19 cases, 214 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 11,11,879, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll mounted to 8,476 as four more persons succumbed to the disease, the highest single-day COVID fatalities in more than two months, it said.

The daily positivity rate rose to 13.57 per cent from 12.41 per cent the previous day, the bulletin said.

At least 1,065 children were among the newly infected patients.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, reported one-third of the fresh infections as 3,496 people were afflicted with the disease, the bulletin said.

There were 1,049 new cases in Sundargarh, 844 in Cuttack, 529 in Sambalpur and 457 in Balasore.

Odisha now has 53,171 active cases, including 17,354 in Khurda, which is in the red zone along with Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Cuttack.

Districts with over 2,500 active infections are included in the red zone.

Puri, Balasore and Mayurbhanj are among the six districts that are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 patients each.

The four fresh fatalities were reported from Cuttack, Bhadrak, Sundargarh and Jagatsinghpur districts, the bulletin said. The state had recorded four or more COVID fatalities on November 8.

Fifty-three other coronavirus-positive patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

At least 1,447 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,50,179.

The state conducted 75,731 samples for COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 81,065 the previous day, the bulletin added.