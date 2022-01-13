Odisha logs 10,059 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 10,059 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the biggest single-day spike in over seven months pushed the tally to 11.02 lakh, a Health Department bulletin said.

The death toll also mounted to 8,472 with three more fatalities -- one each in Angul, Kendrapara and Nayagarh districts, it said.

Odisha had reported 11,623 coronavirus cases on May 26 last year, and 8,778 new infections on Wednesday.

The positivity rate increased to 12.41 per cent from 11.77 the previous day.

The fresh cases detected out of 81,065 samples include 872 children, the bulletin said.

Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported nearly one-third of the single-day infections at 3,188, followed by Sundargarh (1,348), Cuttack (870), Sambalpur (570) and Puri (272), it said.

The coastal state now has 44,349 active cases, while 10.49 lakh patients have recovered from the disease so far.



