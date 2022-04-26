Odisha CM tells mayors & ULB chairpersons to make their towns better places to live

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has advised newly-elected Mayors of Municipal Corporations and Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to serve the people and make their respective towns better places to live.



At the first Orientation programme for newly elected Mayors and Chairpersons here Patnaik congratulated all the peoples' representatives and expressed happiness that a large number of women have been elected to ULBs.

"Please try to meet the aspirations of the people," Patnaik told them on Monday.

While highlighting the state government's development and welfare projects, the chief minister said Odisha is the only state in the country to implement the Sujal project to provide safe drinking water from taps. He also mentioned the state's programmes like Jaga Mission, Sujal, Aahaar, Smart LED Light and others.

Patnaik said under Jaga Mission 1,75,000 families have been given land rights and 585 slums have been converted into Adarsh (model) Colony.

Under Sujal, clean drinking water is being provided in Puri and work is underway in 20 cities across the state. Similarly, MUKTA Yojana, which was started for the city's poor and migrant workers during the COVID pandemic, will continue and Rs 500 crore has been allocated for it in the 2022-23 budget.

Patnaik called upon the ULB heads to stress on the sanitation activities and focus on cleanliness and waste management. He also advised implementing the 5T (team work, technology, transparency, timely completion of projects leading to transformation) initiative at every level and providing better services to the people.

The chief minister expressed optimism that the new leadership and management techniques will take the ULBs to a new height.