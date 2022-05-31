Odisha by-poll: 57 pc voter turnout till 3pm in Brajrajnagar assembly segment
Bhubaneswar: Around 57 per cent polling was recorded till 3 pm in the by-election to Brajrajnagar assembly segment in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, where voting has been peaceful with no untoward incident so far, officials said on Tuesday.
The polling, being conducted through EVMs, began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
Over 2.14 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise in 279 polling booths in the by-election, which was necessitated following the demise of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty in December last year.
At least 1,000 state police personnel and three companies of central paramilitary force have been deployed for smooth conduct of the polling, the officials said.
A total of 60 polling booths have been identified as "sensitive", where additional security arrangements have been made, they said.
There are 11 candidates in the fray, and the constituency will witness a triangular fight among BJD, BJP and Congress nominees.
The BJD fielded Alaka Mohanty as its candidate in Brajranjnagar assembly segment, while the BJP nominated former MLA Radharani Panda. Ex-assembly speaker Kishore Patel is contesting the by-election on a Congress ticket.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India committed to be Gabon's reliable partner: Vice President Naidu31 May 2022 12:18 PM GMT
Shooting in K'taka movie hall: 3 arrested from Bihar31 May 2022 12:15 PM GMT
Patidar stir: Gujarat court acquits 14 persons accused of setting...31 May 2022 12:12 PM GMT
RS polls: Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh file nominations31 May 2022 12:09 PM GMT
Over 350 calls related to road congestion, wall collapse received...31 May 2022 12:06 PM GMT