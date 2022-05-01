Nurse found hanging on first day at work in UP

unnao: An 18-year-old nurse was found hanging from a pillar of a nursing home in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on the first day at work, with her family alleging that she was raped and killed. Police, however, said the post-mortem examination ruled out rape.



The body of the nurse was found hanging at New Jeevan Nursing Home in the Bangarmau area of the district on Saturday, ASP Sashi Shekhar Singh said on Sunday. In a complaint filed with the police, the mother of the deceased has alleged that her daughter was raped and killed.

The mother also alleged that the managers of the nursing home were behind the incident. An FIR has been registered against three people under sections of the IPC.