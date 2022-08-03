NSS should inculcate patriotism among students: Hry CM Manohar Lal Khattar

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the National Service Scheme (NSS) should inculcate patriotism along with doing social service among the students. Besides this, NSS should also inculcate the feeling of nation first among Students, said Khattar. He also called upon the office bearers of NSS across the State to make their role more popular by playing a pivotal contribution in ensuring the reach of public welfare schemes to the grassroots levels.



The Chief Minister was speaking at a one-day workshop of NSS officials organized by the Haryana State Council of Higher Education at Haryana Niwas on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that everyone should serve society in the spirit of Antyodaya. Each one of us should come forward to serve those at the bottom of the pyramid. Ensuring the well-being of the last person first should be done selflessly. This sense of service needs to be inculcated in every person. This kind of feeling keeps our society together, said the Chief Minister.

He said that today several public welfare schemes are being run by the state government and most of the schemes have been linked to Parivar Pehchan Patria (PPP). Government officials, employees and volunteers have played an important role in the PPP verification through this verification, families having an annual income of less than 1.80 lakh have been identified, said the Chief Minister.

NSS Office bearers should make such schemes that NSS volunteers should reach out to these eligible families and share the problems shared by them with the government so that in the future, schemes can be made to increase the income of these eligible families. Along with service, NSS should also work on how to make the lives of the people happy and prosperous, said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that on this Independence Day, 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' has been launched, which will run from August 13 to August 15. He called upon all NSS volunteers to actively participate in this campaign. Khattar said that the entire state would be painted tricolour on the day of Independence Day. Independence Day will be celebrated with the same enthusiasm just like festivals like Holi and Deepawali are celebrated in the country.

The Chief Minister said that this time on Independence Day, invitations would be sent to the homes of people born before August 15, 1947, to participate in the Independence Day programme. He said that the list of these people would be sent to the Deputy Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner would especially send invitations to these people to participate in the Independence Day programme.

This time the number of Independence Day programmes in the state has also been increased to 75. The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will be celebrated like a grand festival, said Khattar.

Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr. Amit Agrawal said that the people of the state should actively participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga programme'. NSS volunteers should also participate in this campaign.

This is an important programme. For this programme, NSS volunteers run an awareness campaign and proudly hoist the tricolour at every house from August 13 to August 15.

Haryana State Higher Education Council, Chairperson, Professor Brij Kishore Kuthiala said that the duty of teachers and students is to give direction to society.

The teacher interacts with their students as well as society. From time to time, many works related to making society aware and serving society are done by NSS.

A new initiative is being taken by NSS in consultation with Chief Minister. Through this, an action plan will be prepared to take the welfare schemes of the government to the eligible person that will prove beneficial for the society in future, said Kuthiala.