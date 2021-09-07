NSA invoked against Vikas Dubey's aide: UP Police

Kanpur: The Kanpur district administration has invoked the stringent NSA against slain gangster Vikas Dubey's alleged key financier Jai Kant Bajpai and his associate Prashant Shukla, a police officer said on Monday.



Under the National Security Act (NSA), one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

Bajpai was booked under the NSA on Saturday night, the officer said. Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Outer) Ashtbhuja P Singh said the report to invoke NSA against Bajpai and Shukla alias Dabbu was submitted before District Magistrate (Kanpur) Alok Tiwari, who approved it on Saturday. After getting the approval, notices of NSA were served to Bajpai and Shukla at the district jail in Kanpur Dehat on Saturday, the SP added. Bajpai and Shukla were arrested in July last year.

The arrests were made on charges of criminal conspiracy and helping Dubey in his nefarious design by providing him cash and cartridges hours before the Bikru village ambush, in which eight police personnel were killed and seven others, including a civilian on July 2 last year, left seriously injured. It is alleged that Bajpai was aware of Dubey hatching a conspiracy against policemen and chose not to apprise police about his malicious intentions.

Bajpai, who was initially let off, was charged for providing arms, ammunition and cash to Dubey.Police investigation also confirmed that Bajpai had also attempted to help Dubey and his men flee soon after the Bikru massacre by providing them vehicles. A fortnight later, Bajpai and Shukla were booked under various sections of the IPC and CLA Act.A separate FIR under section of 29 and 30 of Arms Act was also lodged against Bajpai for providing cartridges to Dubey illegally.