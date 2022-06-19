Now we know what BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' campaign meant: Cong's dig at Vijayvargiya's remarks
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday took a dig at the BJP over its leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks suggesting that he will give priority to 'agniveers' for security jobs at his party's office, saying now "we know" what the BJP really meant when it launched the 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' campaign in 2019.
Amid protests over the Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, BJP general secretary Vijayvargiya said if he has to hire the services of professionals to arrange security at the party office, he would give priority to those who have served as Agniveer soldiers.
Tagging the screenshot of a media report on Vijayvargiya's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Now we know what the BJP really meant when they launched the campaign in 2019, Main Bhi Chowkidaar'..."
On its officical Twitter handle, the Madhya Congress said, "BJP general secretary insulting soldiers. Agniveer will become a watchman outside the BJP office. Mr. Modi, this was the mentality we were afraid of - shameless government."
Earlier, in another tweet, Ramesh took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Agnipath scheme, posting five mantras of 'Modi path'.
He said the angry farmers and angry soldiers had become India's new identity.
Ramesh also said the government first announces a measure and then gets into a huddle to resolve issues arising out of it.
He also accused the government of selling the country's prized possessions.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
For Agnipath entry, applicants have to prove they didn't take part in...19 Jun 2022 2:00 PM GMT
Will give priority to Agniveers for security jobs at BJP office, says...19 Jun 2022 1:45 PM GMT
Replete with flaws19 Jun 2022 1:35 PM GMT
Dogged in pursuit19 Jun 2022 1:31 PM GMT
Delhi-bound flight catches fire soon after taking off from Patna...19 Jun 2022 1:30 PM GMT