Now, India at second position globally in terms of active cases

New Delhi: With India registering over 75,000 new cases for the consecutive second day in a row, the country has moved ahead of Brazil to bag the second rank in terms of active cases of coronavirus in the world, while the USA is still at first position in all cases.



The number of cases in India is now over 36 lakh and the death toll stands at 64,469, while in Brazil total cases are above 38 lakh and the death toll stands at above 1.20 lakh.

As per Union Health Ministry's data, the active cases in India is 7,81,975, while Brazil has reported 7,09,856 active cases as of now. The active cases of COVID-19 in the USA is above 25 lakh, which is the highest in the world.

In terms of total critical and serious cases, India has also surpassed Brazil as the country has total 8,944 such cases, while the South American country has 8,318 such cases and the USA have the highest 15,996 critical cases of coronavirus.

India has also surpassed Brazil in terms of COVID-19 tests as the country has tested above 4.23 crore samples, while Brazil has tested above 1.43 crore samples and the USA has tested highest above 8.18 crore samples till date.

As per the Health Ministry's data, Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases at 1,93,889 followed by Andhra Pradesh (99,129), Karnataka (88,110), Uttar Pradesh (54,666), Tamil Nadu (52,721), Telangana (31,299), Odisha (27,219), West Bengal (25,657), Kerala (23,719) and Assam (21,551), etc.

In terms of cumulative cases of coronavirus, India is still at third position, while Brazil is at second position after the USA. However, given the speed of increase in new COVID-19 cases, India would soon surpass Brazil as the difference of total cases between the two countries are of above 2 lakh.