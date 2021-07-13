Now, both Houses will function in single shifts

New Delhi: Both the Houses of the Parliament will now function in single shifts during Monsoon sessions and sessions of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume simultaneously from 11 am onwards as it used to be prior to the restrictions imposed after the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and the members will sit in their respective chambers.



With this, the two-shift routine, which has been followed since September last year after the outbreak had hit Parliament sessions in March 2020, will come to an end from July 19 –the first day of the Monsoon Session.

The decision in this regard has been taken by keeping in mind that most of the members of both the Houses of the Parliament have been fully vaccinated against the highly infectious Covid-19 disease. As per the information provided by the officials of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, 441 Lok Sabha MPs have already taken vaccination, while remaining members have not been able to take vaccine due to some medical reasons and 205 MPs of Rajya Sabha have taken both the doses of the vaccine.

As per the official circular, members of the Parliament, who have taken at least a single dose of the vaccine, would need not to go for the RT-PCT test, while all other members, who are unable to get even a single dose of vaccine against Covid-19 before attending the upcoming Monsoon Session would require to get themselves tested for Covid-19 prior to attending the Parliament session and thereafter once in two weeks during the session.

According to Parliament officials, the journalists, who would be covering Monsoon Session, would also have to go for RT-PCR test if they have taken any dose of the vaccine.

While addressing a press conference ahead of the Monsoon Session, scheduled to begin on July 19, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "Even though a majority of members are fully vaccinated, there will be no laxity in the COVID protocol and all members will be expected to wear masks both inside the House chamber and outside. The session will have 19 sittings and visitors will not be allowed." Birla further said that the new Parliament building, which is under construction as part of the central vista project, will be built within the stipulated time.