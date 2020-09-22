Noted Marathi actress Ashalata dies

Satara: Veteran Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar died at a hospital in Satara following a brief illness early Tuesday morning, hospital authorities said.

She was 79.

The actress was undergoing treatment at the private hospital here in Maharashtra since September 17.

"Her condition worsened on Monday evening and she was put on ventilator support. She breathed her last today morning," a senior doctor from the hospital said.

The actress was in Satara for a shooting.

She acted in several Marathi and Hindi films, and Marathi plays.