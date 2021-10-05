'No state should deny ex-gratia to kin of those who died of Covid'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said no state shall deny the ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of the deceased due to COVID-19 solely on the ground that death certificate does not mention the virus as the cause of death.

The ex-gratia compensation is to be disbursed within 30 days from the date of submitting the application to the concerned District Disaster Management Authority/District Administration along with the proof of the death of the deceased due to COVID-19 and the cause of death being certified as Died due to Covid-19", the apex court said.

The amount shall be provided by the concerned states from the State Disaster Response Fund and is to be disbursed by the District Disaster Management Authority/District administration.

"No States shall deny the ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 to the next of the kin of the deceased died due to COVID-19 solely on the ground that in the death certificate issued by the appropriate authority, the cause of death is not mentioned as 'Died due to COVID-19'," the apex court said.

The top court also said that if a family member of the deceased who committed suicide within 30 days from being diagnosed as COVID-19 positive shall also be entitled to avail the financial help/ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 as granted under the SDRF in accordance with the guidelines issued by the NDMA.

The SC said the assistance of shall be treated as ex-gratia payment under Section 12(iii) of the DMA, 2005 and which shall be minimum and which shall be over and above the compensation/amount to be paid by the Union of India/State Governments/Union Territories to be declared/provided under different benevolent schemes.

It also ordered that the full particulars and address of the DDMA/ District Administration who is required to disburse the ex-gratia assistance is to be published in the Print Media and Electronic Media and given wide publicity.

The information is to be published within a week from Monday besides publication in the prominent offices of the village/taluk/district, such as, Gram Panchayat Office, Taluk Panchayat Office, District Collector Office, Corporation Office etc.

Approving the NDMA guidelines, a bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna said that in cases of death certificates already issued and a family member being aggrieved it would be open for them to approach appropriate authority. On production of essential documents like RTPCR test, the concerned authorities can modify death certificates, the apex court said, adding that if still aggrieved, the members can approach the Grievance Redressal Committee.

The bench said that in case of any grievance, the aggrieved person may approach the Committee at District level consisting of Additional District Collector, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Additional CMOH/Principal or HOD Medicine of a Medical College and a subject expert, who shall take remedial measures including issuance of amended official document for COVID-19 death after verifying the facts on production of the necessary documents showing that the death is due to COVID-19.