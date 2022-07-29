No point in getting lost in maze of gender: Manish Tewari amid 'rashtrapatni' remark row
New Delhi: Amid a row over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "rashtrapatni" remark, Congress leader Manish Tewari Friday said anyone occupying a constitutional office is equally honourable and there is no point in "getting lost in the maze of gender".
A major political row broke out on Thursday over the 'rashtrapatni' remark by the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party.
The ruling party accused Chowdhury of hurling a "deliberate sexist insult" at President Droupadi Murmu and demanded an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
In his defence, Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President and his 'rashtrapatni' remark was a "slip of the tongue".
Accusing the BJP of making a "mountain out of a molehill" over the issue, he had said he will apologise to President Murmu but not to "these pakhandis" (hypocrites).
Amid the brouhaha, Congress' Anandpur Sahib MP Tewari, posted a cryptic tweet in which he asserted that there is no point in getting lost in the maze of gender.
"Lady or gentleman, anyone occupying a constitutional office is equally Hon'ble. Respect has to be given & should be accorded to that institution," Tewari said.
"Any person on a particular position becomes analogous to or with that office. No point in getting lost in the maze of gender," the former Union minister said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
I am a victim of conspiracy: Partha Chatterjee29 July 2022 10:31 AM GMT
Punjab vigilance bureau registers case against ex-LIT chairman, 5...29 July 2022 10:25 AM GMT
TMC MP Mahua Moitra attacks BJP for accusing Congress MPs of eating...29 July 2022 10:22 AM GMT
No definitive decision taken on issue of rotational headship at...29 July 2022 10:22 AM GMT
Russia's Lavrov says he will discuss US prisoner swap offer29 July 2022 10:21 AM GMT