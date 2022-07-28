No plan to implement UCC, law panel asked to examine issue: Govt
New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it does not propose to set up a committee to implement a uniform civil code (UCC) and added it has asked the Law Commission to examine various issues on the matter and make recommendations.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said this in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
"Government has requested Law Commission of India to undertake examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendation thereon," the minister said in his written reply.
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha on July 22, Rijiju had said no decision has been taken as of now on the implementation of a uniform civil code in the country as the matter is sub-judice.
The minister had said legislative interventions ensure gender and religion-neutral uniform laws. Article 44 of Constitution provides that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizen a uniform civil code throughout territory of India.
He had also informed the lower house that personal laws, such as intestacy and succession, wills, joint family and partition and marriage and divorce, relate to Entry 5 of List-III-Concurrent List of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution.
hence, the states are also empowered to legislate upon them," he had said.
